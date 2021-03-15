ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

  • The officials briefed the PM about the olive plantation and he will also address an event
  • The initiative is part of government's efforts to promote olive cultivation and help save foreign exchange
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 15 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an olive plantation campaign in Nowshera district, local media reported. The olive plantation is part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

As per details, the officials briefed the PM about the olive plantation. The initiative is part of government's efforts to promote olive cultivation and help save foreign exchange.

Earlier on March 14, the premier said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s policies regarding COVID-19 and climate action are being recognised globally.

Taking to his twitter handle, the premier said: "Globally PTI’s environment policies are being recognised esp[ecially] our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our Climate action plan.”

The PM also shared World Economic Forum’s video showing measures the government has taken to address a serious threat posed by climate change.

The premier had said that Pakistan aims to produce 60 per cent of its energy needs through renewable resources by 2030 to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He added it has been decided to not have coal-based power plants in the country while thirty percent of all the country's vehicles will use electricity. He said as part of efforts to achieve the goal of clean energy, Pakistan already scrapped two coal-plant

