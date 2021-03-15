Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Monday morning on the front foot, in line with a general advance across Asia following a broadly positive lead from Wall Street, with focus on this week's key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.64 percent, or 184.23 points to 28,923.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.32 percent, or 11.20 points to 3,441.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.62 percent, or 13.72 points to 2,206.53.