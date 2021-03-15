ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Golf: US PGA Tour Players Championship scores

  • US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.
AFP 15 Mar 2021

MIAMI: Leading scores on Sunday in the final round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):

274 - Justin Thomas 71-71-64-68

275 - Lee Westwood (ENG) 69-66-68-72

276 - Brian Harman 67-71-69-69, Bryson DeChambeau 69-69-67-71

277 - Talor Gooch 71-68-71-67, Paul Casey (ENG) 73-67-67-70

278 - Corey Conners (CAN) 68-72-72-66

279 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 68-74-69-68

280 - Charles Howell 73-70-71-66, Daniel Berger 74-68-71-67, Jason Kokrak 70-72-71-67, Victor Perez (FRA) 73-71-69-67, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 72-70-67-71, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 65-72-71-72, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-68-72-72, Jon Rahm (ESP) 72-68-67-73

281 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 72-66-77-66, Charley Hoffman 70-68-76-67, Ryan Palmer 70-72-68-71, Cameron Smith (AUS) 71-73-65-72 282 - Will Zalatoris 70-71-70-71

283 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 71-68-76-68, Tyler McCumber 72-69-72-70, JT Poston 76-68-69-70, Patrick Reed 70-72-70-71, Tom Hoge 69-71-71-72, Adam Long 70-74-67-72, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 72-70-68-73

golf Lee Westwood Ponte Vedra Beach TPC Sawgrass Corey Conners

Golf: US PGA Tour Players Championship scores

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters