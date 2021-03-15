Golf: US PGA Tour Players Championship scores

MIAMI: Leading scores on Sunday in the final round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):

274 - Justin Thomas 71-71-64-68

275 - Lee Westwood (ENG) 69-66-68-72

276 - Brian Harman 67-71-69-69, Bryson DeChambeau 69-69-67-71

277 - Talor Gooch 71-68-71-67, Paul Casey (ENG) 73-67-67-70

278 - Corey Conners (CAN) 68-72-72-66

279 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 68-74-69-68

280 - Charles Howell 73-70-71-66, Daniel Berger 74-68-71-67, Jason Kokrak 70-72-71-67, Victor Perez (FRA) 73-71-69-67, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 72-70-67-71, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 65-72-71-72, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-68-72-72, Jon Rahm (ESP) 72-68-67-73

281 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 72-66-77-66, Charley Hoffman 70-68-76-67, Ryan Palmer 70-72-68-71, Cameron Smith (AUS) 71-73-65-72 282 - Will Zalatoris 70-71-70-71

283 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 71-68-76-68, Tyler McCumber 72-69-72-70, JT Poston 76-68-69-70, Patrick Reed 70-72-70-71, Tom Hoge 69-71-71-72, Adam Long 70-74-67-72, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 72-70-68-73