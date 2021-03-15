ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Resources being utilised to facilitate mango growers’

APP Updated 15 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Sunday said the government was utilizing all available resources to facilitate mango growers, suppliers and exporters. He said this while talking to representatives of Multan Mango Growers Association, said a press release issued here.

He said that second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was going to start and agriculture had big share in it. The Minister said that all agricultural laboratories of the province would be upgraded so that production, trading capacity and agricultural exports could be boosted.

He further said that approval regarding types of agricultural commodities had been made conditional with variety registration and DNA fingerprinting. Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said the government was focusing on preparation of quality seed so that per acre production of important crops could be enhanced.

Better strategy was being evolved to provided subsidy on fertilizers, he added. He said that field formation was carrying out continuous monitoring to ensure availability of agriculture inputs on fixed prices.

The Minister said the government was implementing zero tolerance policy against those involved in the business of spurious fertilizers and pesticides. He said that only 6 percent of country’s mango production was being exported, adding that mango pulp demand was increasing in local and international markets.

The Minister said, “Pakistan produces almost 1.7 million tonnes of mango and more than 110 good varieties of mangoes are produced in the country.”

On this occasion mango growers apprised the minister about their problems and requested for solution.

CPEC fertilizers facilitate mango growers Multan Mango Growers Association Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi

‘Resources being utilised to facilitate mango growers’

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.