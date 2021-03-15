Minister for completion of development schemes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the officers of Hyderabad for proper cleanliness measures, removal of encroachments from roadsides and completion of drainage other development schemes in a timely manner.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of officers of various civic agencies at the house of MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, at Hyderabad, today. Before the meeting Minister Information & Local Government paid surprise visit of Hyderabad and Latifabad city and inspected cleanliness, drive against encroachment etc.

The meeting was attended by MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Qasim Naveed Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DG HDA Ghulam Muhammad Qaim Khani, PPP leader Ali Muhammad Sehto and others.

Sindh Minister took notice of garbage on city roads and ordered the concerned civic agency to take all out measures for proper cleanliness by utilizing manpower. He said that a meeting will be held soon with all concerned departments regarding the problems of Hyderabad in which various development projects of the city will be reviewed and the funds will be released for development schemes on priority basis.

The Provincial Minister directed all the concerned officers to complete all the development schemes of Hyderabad on priority basis and in this regard all possible cooperation would be given to them by the Local Government Department.

In the meeting, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon said that without improvement of HMC the situation of Hyderabad could not be improved.

