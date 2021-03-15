ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister for completion of development schemes in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the officers of Hyderabad for proper cleanliness measures, removal of encroachments from roadsides and completion of drainage other development schemes in a timely manner.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of officers of various civic agencies at the house of MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, at Hyderabad, today. Before the meeting Minister Information & Local Government paid surprise visit of Hyderabad and Latifabad city and inspected cleanliness, drive against encroachment etc.

The meeting was attended by MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Qasim Naveed Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DG HDA Ghulam Muhammad Qaim Khani, PPP leader Ali Muhammad Sehto and others.

Sindh Minister took notice of garbage on city roads and ordered the concerned civic agency to take all out measures for proper cleanliness by utilizing manpower. He said that a meeting will be held soon with all concerned departments regarding the problems of Hyderabad in which various development projects of the city will be reviewed and the funds will be released for development schemes on priority basis.

The Provincial Minister directed all the concerned officers to complete all the development schemes of Hyderabad on priority basis and in this regard all possible cooperation would be given to them by the Local Government Department.

In the meeting, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon said that without improvement of HMC the situation of Hyderabad could not be improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Syed Nasir Hussain Shah local government HMC

Minister for completion of development schemes in Hyderabad

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

‘Markets be damned!’: Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Cancelled pilot licences cases: Three-member ‘Board of Review’ constituted

PTI govt’s environment policies recognised globally: PM

NA Secretariat closed for four days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.