PTI govt used every tactic to get Sanjrani elected: Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government used every tactic to get Sadiq Sanjrani elected as chairman Senate.

Addressing a presser here, he said that Information Minister Shibli Faraz had said that the government would do anything to win the chairman Senate election and his body language was telling everyone that he could break the law and rules to achieve his goal and he exactly did that.

Ghani said that there was clear evidence of rigging in Senate elections, and discovery of spy cameras on top of the polling booth by Senators Mustafa Khokhar and Musaddiq Malik is just a tip of the iceberg.

He said that the cameras were installed to monitor their own members, adding it was a criminal act by the government.

"It was a joke that when the government was caught red-handed, it started accusing opposition of installing those spy cameras. The chairman Senate should have been dismissed along with the security staff of the Senate," he said.

He said that Senator Farooq Naek was the polling agent who along with his colleagues were repeatedly told by the secretary Senate that the stamp should be applied anywhere in the box.

He said that PPP senators specifically asked secretary Senate that if the stamp is over the name of the candidate then would it be valid so he said that it would be perfectly all right. Then secretary Senate said that the presiding officer is over ruling him.

Ghani claimed that secretary Senate is also involved in the rigging and he should tell that who installed those spy cameras. He demanded dismissal of Secretary Senate and to put him in jail.

