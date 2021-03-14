Kaira convenes pre-long march meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab, Qamar Zaman Kaira has convened party meeting to finalize preparations for long march.

He has convened party meeting at the central office of the party. All the district heads of the party would attend the meeting and brief the provincial party head about their preparations for the upcoming March 26 long march.

It may be noted that Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership is also set to hold a pre-long march meeting on March 15 in Islamabad to finalize preparations. Secretary General of the Movement, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has already ruled out any connection in between the elections for Chairman Senate and long march, saying that both are two independent developments and have no co-relation.

Talking to this scribe, Kaira said PPP Punjab would participate in the long march fully and all the divisional and district level organizations are in touch with him to motivate workers for the long march.

