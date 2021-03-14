ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
FCCI president for availability of cotton yarn at reasonable rates

14 Mar 2021

FAISALABAD: The increasing trend in textile export will be reversed if immediate steps were not taken for the availability of cotton yarn at reasonable rates, said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was participating in a zoom conference which was chaired by Abdul Razzak Dawood Special Advisor for Commerce & Investment to the Prime Minister. It was also physically attended by Khurrum Tariq and Khurrum Mukhtar while Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain and Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz also participated in it through zoom.

He expressed deep concern over artificial shortage of yarn with ulterior motives to jack up its prices and said that it is disastrous for the entire value added textile chain. He said that Faisalabad yarn market generally closed after 8 to 9 P.M. but now it continues underhand businesses of extortion to mint money till late in the night.

"This is not only a threat to the value added textile sector but also causing huge financial loss to the government kitty through tax and duty evasion", he said and added that this situation has necessitated government intervention to check this illegal practice.

He said that viscose mixed cotton yarn is being imported in the garb of cotton yarn. He said that export products consuming this mixed cotton will prompt foreign buyers to cancel their orders which will be a threat to the national exports. He demanded that the government must direct spinners to clearly print ingredients of cotton yarn on each bag.

Ihtasham Javed along with other participant's reposed full confidence in Abdul Razzak Dawood and hoped that he would tackle these issues in best national interests.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

