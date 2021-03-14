ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Daughter of Mexican drug kingpin pleads guilty in US court

AFP 14 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The daughter of a powerful Mexican drug kingpin pleaded guilty in a US court Friday to financial dealings with companies on a drug traffickers blacklist, authorities said. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 34, is the daughter of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, head of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most violent gangs in Mexico.

The United States considers Oseguera one its most wanted fugitives, with the Drug Enforcement Administration offering $10 million for his arrest. Oseguera Gonzalez, a dual US-Mexican national, admitted property transactions with six Mexican businesses that the US government had deemed "specially designated narcotics traffickers," the US Department of Justice said.

"These six businesses were so designated because they provided material support to the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion," it said.

Oseguera Gonzalez faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 11. A resident of Guadalajara, Mexico, she was arrested in Washington on February 26, 2020, after attending a court hearing for her brother Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, the cartel's number two leader. He had been extradited to the United States on February 21.

Jalisco New Generation emerged in 2010 after the death of the regional leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Mexico's biggest criminal group.

The Mexican government estimates the Jalisco New Generation cartel has amassed a $50 billion fortune. It has a strong presence in nine Mexican states and connections with criminal organizations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

In recent years, it has carried out attacks against military and police targets, including the 2015 downing of a military helicopter which killed 20 soldiers and a policewoman.

US court US government Jessica Johanna Oseguera El Mencho US Mexican national criminal organizations

Daughter of Mexican drug kingpin pleads guilty in US court

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

PDM decides to 'investigate' Gilani's defeat

Opposition trying to make election controversial: Shibli

'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Certain conditions spelt out: IT services to be allowed 100pc tax credit: Tola

Ministry evaluates seven bands for adoption of 5G services

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, bans burqa

China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration: UK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.