ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chaudhry mills case: NAB approaches LHC for Maryam bail cancellation

  • He stated that the present petition was being filed on fresh grounds, showing that Maryam Nawaz misused the process of law.
APP 13 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The NAB chairman, through a petition, had requested the LHC for bail cancellation of Maryam Nawaz, stating that she was misusing the bail concession granted to her.

He contended that as per apex court judgement, the bail was not a matter of right but a concession given by the court, and it could be withdrawn in specific circumstances. He submitted that the respondent was not abiding by the principles of justice system to enjoy that very concession.

The chairman submitted that the LHC had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz on October 31, 2019 in the investigations, launched by the bureau into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. He submitted that the bureau had challenged the bail before the Supreme Court and the matter was still pending there.

He stated that the present petition was being filed on fresh grounds, showing that Maryam Nawaz misused the process of law.

The chairman submitted that the respondent attempted to hamper the proceedings pending against her through action of attacking regional NAB office on August 11, 2020.

He stated that the provincial police registered an FIR [first information report] over the incident, wherein the role attributed to the respondent could not be ignored.

He further submitted that the respondent was openly threatening the institutions including the judiciary, in public congregations, the media talks and through tweets.

Thus, she was causing hatred and contempt against the government and the state institutions which was tantamount to sedition, he added.

He pleaded with the court for cancellation of her bail as the respondent obstructed the process of law, challenged the writ of the government and ridiculed the judiciary.

NAB LHC Chaudhry mills case

Chaudhry mills case: NAB approaches LHC for Maryam bail cancellation

Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March

PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority

PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections

Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters