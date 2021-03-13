ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Ronaldo exit rumours just normal uproar, says Juventus coach Pirlo

  • Ronaldo was criticised for a disappointing performance after the Serie A champions were eliminated by the Portuguese side on away goals, their second consecutive last 16 exit in the competition.
  • "It's normal that he's disappointed by what happened the other night, like the rest of the team," Pirlo told a news conference.
Reuters Updated 13 Mar 2021

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo says rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club were to be expected after the Italian side's Champions League exit to Porto on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was criticised for a disappointing performance after the Serie A champions were eliminated by the Portuguese side on away goals, their second consecutive last 16 exit in the competition.

Juventus' quarter-final appearance in 2018/19 is the furthest they have gone in the Champions League since signing Ronaldo for 100 million euros in 2018.

Their early exit this season led to speculation in the Spanish press that the forward could return to former club Real Madrid.

"It's normal that he's disappointed by what happened the other night, like the rest of the team," Pirlo told a news conference.

"It's normal to have rumours. He's the most important figure in football and he's always being talked about. But let's remind ourselves that he's always done well, scoring around 90 goals for Juventus, and has demonstrated his value.

"Failing to score in a match can happen, just like it can happen to others. But more of an uproar is made about him."

Juventus have won the last nine Serie A titles, but their period of domestic dominance is at risk of ending this season. They sit third in the table, 10 points behind Inter Milan, although they have a game in hand over the leaders.

Pirlo's side travel to struggling Cagliari on Sunday on league duty as they look to move on from the disappointment against Porto. They also have a Coppa Italia final against Atalanta coming up on May 19.

"In my career I've been through a lot of moments like this because I've won a lot but I've also lost a lot," Pirlo said.

"I always tried to restart with great enthusiasm despite the great disappointment. We will do the same tomorrow, because we're in March and still have 13 league games and a Coppa Italia final ahead of us."

Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League Andrea Pirlo Juventus coach club Real Madrid

