Govt endeavoring to bring transparency in electoral process: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government has been endeavoring to bring transparency in the electoral process.

Talking to media men in Rawalpindi on Saturday, he regretted that the opposition is trying to make the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate controversial after their defeat.

He said opposition parties should review their posture and accept their defeat.

He said all political maneuvering of the opposition parties has failed as PTI emerged victorious in the Senate election besides Prime Minister Imran Khan won vote of confidence from the National Assembly.