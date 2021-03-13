Pakistan
Govt endeavoring to bring transparency in electoral process: Minister
- He said opposition parties should review their posture and accept their defeat.
13 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government has been endeavoring to bring transparency in the electoral process.
Talking to media men in Rawalpindi on Saturday, he regretted that the opposition is trying to make the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate controversial after their defeat.
He said opposition parties should review their posture and accept their defeat.
He said all political maneuvering of the opposition parties has failed as PTI emerged victorious in the Senate election besides Prime Minister Imran Khan won vote of confidence from the National Assembly.
Punjab reimposes COVID-19 restrictions amid fears that a third wave is underway
Govt endeavoring to bring transparency in electoral process: Minister
Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March
PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority
PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory
COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory
Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections
Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate
RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP
PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers
SPI down 0.57pc WoW
Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April
Read more stories
Comments