Five more areas in Peshawar to go under smart lockdown today

  • These areas will go under lockdown from 6pm today and shall remain in force till further orders.
  • During the past 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported as many as 305 new cases and nine deaths.
Aisha Mahmood 13 Mar 2021

The Peshawar administration has imposed a smart lockdown in four areas as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

During the past 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported as many as 305 new cases and nine deaths. The total number of cases reported in the province so far is 75,357 while the death toll is 2,147.

The areas to go under lockdown includes Street No 9, Sector E-11, Phase I, Hayatabad, Street No 5, Sector F-V, Phase VI, Hayatabad, Street No 3, Gulbahar No 4, near Police Chowki and Street No 11, Defence Colony, Peshawar Cantt, Samaa reported.

These areas will go under lockdown from 6pm today and shall remain in force till further orders. During the time period, all shops other than essential services shall remain closed, while congregation in mosques will be restricted to five people only.

Pakistan is witnessing a third coronavirus wave as the country reported more than 2000 cases for the third consecutive time. So far, 602,536 people have tested positive for the novel virus in Pakistan, while 13,476 have also died. Meanwhile, 569,296 people have recovered.

