ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476 46
Pakistan Cases
602,536 2338
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Engineering innovation in Pakistan: Ignite signs MoU with PITC

ISLAMABAD: Ignite entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Innovation & Testing Centre...
Recorder Report 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ignite entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Innovation & Testing Centre (PITC), a department of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), for partnership and collaboration for the growth of entrepreneurs, researchers, industrialists, and academia in engineering innovation in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary of IT & Telecom, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite, Engr Dr Nasir Mehmood Khan Registrar/Secretary, Brig Tariq Javed (R), Advisor on Innovation and senior officials of the IT Ministry and Ignite.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said there is no denying the fact that there is urgent need to jump start the economy and improve the business investment environment for tech entrepreneurs.

He further said that this collaboration will be in the best interest of innovators, researchers, industrial and academicians who would be benefited by the massive opportunities emerging due to various initiatives of Ignite and PITC. NIC startups will now get access to these engineering labs for development and testing of engineering products. Ministry of IT has always supported its departments to reach out to relevant organizations who can add value to our innovation and startup ecosystem.

Javed said that PEC has been assigned the lead role for promoting innovative engineering products and local manufacturing of engineering goods, products and services. PEC has established PITC and is facilitating innovators, researchers and product designers to locally develop and manufacture engineering goods/products. PEC has coined a new term i.e. Researchers and Product Development (R&PD) instead of R&D only.

The focus is on collaboration manufacturing and product design/development which has an important aspect of integration between software and hardware. The Ignite and PITC collaboration is the first step which would result in an avalanche of further initiatives.

CEO said that Ignite will facilitate engineering students of PEC accredited institutions and recommended by PITC to apply to network of 5 incubators through their innovative ideas and products. He said that they have been missing engineering-related equipment and facilities at National Incubation Centers. So this partnership with PITC will help us in bridging this gap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Engineering Council Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui PEC Pakistan Innovation & Testing Centre PITC

Engineering innovation in Pakistan: Ignite signs MoU with PITC

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

Govt, opposition clash over ‘hidden cameras’

PDM challenges Sanjrani’s victory

WFP and Finland launch coalition for school lunches

PM for maintaining gas tariff for next few months

KE’s tariffs determined by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.