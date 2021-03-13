KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 12, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,650.61 High: 4,684.52 Low: 4,537.13 Net Change: (+) 113.43 Volume ('000): 411,709 Value ('000): 20,342,675 Makt Cap 1,321,130,221,649 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,023.34 NET CH. (+) 307.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,554.04 NET CH. (+) 134.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,540.40 NET CH. (+) 167.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,003.13 NET CH. (+) 93.48 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,189.67 NET CH. (+) 64.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-March-2021 ====================================

