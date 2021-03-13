Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
13 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 12, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,650.61
High: 4,684.52
Low: 4,537.13
Net Change: (+) 113.43
Volume ('000): 411,709
Value ('000): 20,342,675
Makt Cap 1,321,130,221,649
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,023.34
NET CH. (+) 307.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,554.04
NET CH. (+) 134.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,540.40
NET CH. (+) 167.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,003.13
NET CH. (+) 93.48
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,189.67
NET CH. (+) 64.49
------------------------------------
As on: 12-March-2021
====================================
