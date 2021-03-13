KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (March 12, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 157.09 157.10 157.04 156.92 156.86 156.73 156.68 EUR 187.97 188.07 188.11 188.09 188.15 188.11 188.17 GBP 219.54 219.60 219.52 219.38 219.32 219.15 219.09 ===========================================================================

