World
UK records a further 175 COVID deaths, 6,609 new cases
- The number of deaths was down from the 181 recorded on Thursday, and cases was also down from 6,753. A total of 125,343 people have now died with the virus under the 28-day measurement.
12 Mar 2021
LONDON: The United Kingdom has recorded a further 175 deaths from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and 6,609 new cases, official data showed on Friday.
The number of deaths was down from the 181 recorded on Thursday, and cases was also down from 6,753. A total of 125,343 people have now died with the virus under the 28-day measurement.
The data also showed that 23.3 million people have had their first vaccine.
Govt-backed candidates Sanjrani, Afridi win top posts in Senate
UK records a further 175 COVID deaths, 6,609 new cases
Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends
Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras
Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal
Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz
Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%
Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot
Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package
EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF
Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister
Read more stories
Comments