Business & Finance
Indian banks' loans rose 6.6pc y/y in two weeks to Feb 26: central bank
12 Mar 2021
BENGALURU: Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 12.1%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 712.73 billion Indian rupees ($9.79 billion) to 107.75 trillion rupees in the period.
Non-food credit rose 713.55 billion rupees to 107 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 810 million rupees to 752.06 billion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 1.52 trillion rupees to 149.34 trillion rupees.
