ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Mar 12, 2021
Indian shares close nearly 1pc lower as financials slump; ICICI Bank weighs

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.95% to close at 15,030.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.95% to end at 50,792.08.
  • "At these elevated levels, the (domestic) indexes are exposed to any triggers globally," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in Mumbai.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares gave up early gains to end sharply lower on Friday, as high-flying financial stocks sold off on the back of a broader rise in bond yields in the US and Europe.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.95% to close at 15,030.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.95% to end at 50,792.08. Despite today's losses, both indexes notched their second consecutive weekly gain.

The Nifty and Sensex gained as much as 1.06% each earlier in the day but fell into the red, in line with global markets whose earlier rally on the signing of a US stimulus bill was halted by rising bond yields and inflation concerns.

"At these elevated levels, the (domestic) indexes are exposed to any triggers globally," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in Mumbai.

High commodity prices and crude oil prices remain concerns on the domestic front, Khemka added.

Investors are awaiting retail inflation data for February later in the day. A Reuters poll showed retail inflation probably rose but remained within the central bank's target range.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Bank Index fell 1.23%. ICICI Bank Ltd was among the top drags to the Nifty 50, shedding 2%.

"Banks would have the biggest impact if bond yields are going up...they are also the biggest segment of the market in terms of weightage, foreign institutional investor holdings," Khemka said.

Tata Power Co Ltd ended 5.5% higher, after news channel CNBC-TV18 reported the power generation and transmission company is exploring an arrangement with Tesla Inc for setting up charging infrastructure.

IDBI Bank Ltd closed 9.8% higher. India's central bank said on Wednesday it would take the state-run lender out of its corrective action list.

