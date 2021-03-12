Changan Alsvin price increased up to Rs101,000

The price of recently launched Changan Alsvin has been increased up to Rs101,000, the company announced on Friday.

As per the notification issued by the company, the price of Alsvin Comfort DCT has been increased up to Rs50,000, while Rs101,000 increased on Alsvin Lumier. The cars will now cost Rs2,449,000 and Rs2,650,000 respectively.

However, the cost of base variant Comfort Manual has remained the same at Rs2,199,000.

The company said the revised prices would not be applicable on pending orders, received till March 11.

The car hasn’t hit the road yet in Pakistan, as company is planning to deliver the vehicle by June 2021.

The company would implement new prices from March 15, 2021. “Please ensure that the instrument date must not be over March 11, 2021,” the company stated.