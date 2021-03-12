Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

The country reported over 2000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the second consecutive day, which is the highest number of infections recorded since January 29.

On March 10, Pakistan had reported 2,258 cases and 53 deaths. According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 41,133 people were tested for the virus across the country in the past 24 hours. Out of these, 2,701 people tested positive. The country's positivity ratio has jumped to 6.5%, while there are 18,703 active COVID-19 cases.

In 24 hours, coronavirus claimed 54 more lives, taking the death toll to 13,430. 1,573 people also recovered from the novel virus in the past 24 hours.

So far, Sindh has reported 260,661 cases and 4,452 deaths, Punjab 182,576 cases and 5,698, KPK 75,052 and 2,138 deaths, while Islamabad has recorded 46,963 infections and 520 deaths.

Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 10,816 infections and 317 fatalities, Balochistan has confirmed 19,171 COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths. Gilgit-Baltistan has been declared corona-free.