Markets
Hong Kong stocks open higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 164.76 points to 29,550.37.
12 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started on the front foot Friday following a record performance on Wall Street and in Europe as traders welcomed Joe Biden's signing off of his vast US economic stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 164.76 points to 29,550.37.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.30 percent, or 10.37 points to 3,447.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.40 percent, or 8.87 points to 2,225.36.
Session underway to elect Senate chairman, deputy
Hong Kong stocks open higher
Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package
EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF
Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister
Ecnec approves 13 projects
Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’
US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms
Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY
Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived
Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told
Read more stories
Comments