ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
ASL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.05%)
AVN 73.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.01%)
DGKC 121.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.94%)
EPCL 45.78 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.71%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.13%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.34%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.1%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.86%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.23%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.13%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
PPL 86.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
PRL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
TRG 118.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.85%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 4,633 Increased By ▲ 89.39 (1.97%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By ▲ 417.67 (1.82%)
KSE100 43,466 Increased By ▲ 686.05 (1.6%)
KSE30 18,076 Increased By ▲ 214.81 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

  • The EU has so far approved three vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford. Three other vaccines are under "rolling review" by the Amsterdam-based EMA -- Novavax, CureVac and Russia's Sputnik.
AFP 12 Mar 2021

THE HAGUE: The European Union approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday -- the fourth jab to get the green light for the 27-nation bloc.

The decision offers a boost for the EU's sluggish vaccination programme. J&J said it aims to begin delivery to the bloc in the second half of April and to supply 200 million doses to the EU, Norway and Iceland in 2021.

The European Commission formally gave the green light for the jab after the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval.

"More safe and effective vaccines are coming to the market," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

"We have just authorised the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the EU.... With the number of doses we ordered, we could vaccinate up to 200 million people in the EU" with the J&J jab this year, she said.

The EU has signed a firm order for 200 million and an option for 200 million more.

As well as being the first that requires a single injection as opposed to two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store.

The EU has so far approved three vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford. Three other vaccines are under "rolling review" by the Amsterdam-based EMA -- Novavax, CureVac and Russia's Sputnik.

The EMA gave the green light after saying clinical trials involving volunteers in the United States, South Africa and South American countries found the J&J jab was 67 percent effective at preventing people from getting Covid.

Side effects were "usually mild or moderate", including pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle pain and nausea, and usually cleared within a couple of days, it said.

European Union AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson Ursula von der Leyen BioNTech Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Norway European Medicines Agency CureVac

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters