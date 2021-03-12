PM orders secretaries to visit Balochistan every month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all federal secretaries to visit Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on priority.

The prime minister, in a letter on Thursday, said that ‘he feels that issues related to federal government ministries/divisions/organizations in Balochistan are not being handled promptly by the respective ministries /divisions/organizations’.

The Prime Minister took the decision to effectively address the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan.

He asked the federal secretaries to pay the visit at least once a month and resolve issues related to their ministries, divisions and departments.

The federal secretaries in consultation with Chief Secretary Balochistan will chalk out a visit programme and keep the Prime Minister’s Office informed in this regard. Following their visits, the secretaries will send a detailed report regularly to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021