Elahi reiterates support to Sanjrani

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Thursday and reiterated the PML-Q’s support to the government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of chairman Senate.

Both also discussed different political and other issues. Ch Moonis Elahi MNA and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

The CM thanked Pervez Elahi for his party’s support and both agreed to jointly foil every conspiracy in Punjab.

Elahi assured to continue working jointly for providing relief to the masses and also made it clear that the alliance is stronger than before. The desire for weakening the alliance will not be fulfilled, he said.

The CM stated that all the candidates of government alliance for the upper house of the Parliament have achieved success in Punjab and government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani will also achieve success. The best working relationship exists with PML-Q in Punjab and the allied party will be taken along on every occasion, he continued.

Moreover, Ambassador of China Nong Rong called on CM Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest. He invited the chief minister to visit China and appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to control coronavirus.

The CM expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its cooperation during the corona pandemic and provision of vaccine adding that China is the most trustworthy friend.

“We appreciate the valuable Chinese cooperation in the development of our country and it is sanguine that Pakistan-China economic relations are touching new heights during the tenure of PM Imran Khan,” he added.

The Chinese ambassador assured to benefit from investment opportunities in SEZs adding that China wants to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government for the development of the social sector.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking to different delegations said the PDM should refrain from dragging Pakistan Army into politics for their vested interests.

“We are on a mission to strengthen democracy in the country while the opposition parties’ mission is to weaken all institutions, including Parliament,” he said.

