AC adjourns hearing of Toshakhana case till 18th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Toshakhana case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and others till March 18 due to lawyers protest.

The Accountability Court-III Judge Ali Asghar Ali hearing Toshakhana case against Zardari, two former premiers and others adjourned the case till March 18.

At the start of Zardari, Gillani and other accused counsel filed separate applications seeking exemption of their clients from the personal appearance before it, which the court approved.

The counsels of all accused told the court that Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) and the Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) have announced protest against demolition of their illegal chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against former president, two former prime ministers and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2005, Lexus Jeep model 2007 received as gift from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 Li model 2008 from Libya vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana - an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited in violation of rules and regulations.

