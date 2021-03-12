ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
PTI expels two MPAs over violation of party discipline

NNI 12 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh wing on Thursday has expelled its MPAs Muhammad Aslam Abro and Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline.

According to details, PTI has also decided to move Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against these members for action.

Both Aslam Abro and Shehr Yar Shar were also issued notices by PTI’s central standing committee on discipline and accountability chairman Salman Aftab for making accusations against the party leadership.

It is to be mentioned here that the disgruntled PTI leaders had cast their votes against the party’s candidates in the Senate elections as they were not taken into confidence while awarding the tickets.

Muhammad Aslam Abro said that they contested elections on their own and freedom of expression was everyone’s right.

