Philippines tenders for 385,000 tonnes of feed wheat

HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase up to 385,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for price submissions is Thursday, March 11. The group is seeking up to seven 55,000 tonne consignments for shipment between June to December.

“I think the purchase interest is on nearby deliveries and I wonder if price checking is being made for some deferred positions,” one trader said.