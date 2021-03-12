KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 120,347 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,781 tonnes of import cargo and 61,566 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,781 tonnes comprised of 37,999 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,239 tonnes of bulk cargo, 4,247 tonnes of wheat and 7296 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 61,566 tonnes comprised of 42,466 tonnes of containerised cargo; 18,100 tonnes of clinkers and 1,000 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo.

There were 6 vessels namely YM Eternity, AS Sicilia, Carp, Kiran Adriatic, Marigold and M.t Quetta.

As many as 7,588 containers comprising of 2036 containers import and 5552 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

Port Qasim

PQA berths were engaged by 13 ships to load/offload containers, coal, soya bean, general cargo, natural gas and gas oil, respectively, out of them, three ships, MSC Jasmine, Le Havre and Maersk Denver, MOL Grandeur, Yu Peng and Xing Hai Tong-8 are expected to sail from QICT, MW-1 and MW-4 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Wednesday, where a cargo volume of 242,821 tonnes, comprising 171,590 tonnes imports cargo and 71,231 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,031 containers (1,282 TEUs imports and 3,749 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours. Following were the highlights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Cape Male, Diyala, Thalia and Sakura Glory carrying containers, soya bean and Steel coil are expected take berths at QICT, FAP and MW-1, respectively, on Thursday, 11th March, while two more container vessels, Cap Carmel and CMA CGM Moliere are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 12th March, 2021.

