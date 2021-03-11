ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar climbs to 2-week high ahead of domestic jobs data

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches a two-week high at 1.2569.
  • Price of US oil increases 1.6%.
  • Canada's 10-year yield rises half a basis point to 1.416%.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week high against its US counterpart on Thursday, as inflation concerns eased and ahead of domestic employment data on Friday that could guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

The safe-haven US dollar fell and world stocks rose to their highest in just over a week after a report on US consumer prices on Wednesday calmed investor nerves about inflation.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, also moved higher, supported by a steep fall in US fuel stocks.

US crude prices rose 1.6% to $65.5 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2582 to the greenback, or 79.48 US cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Feb. 25 at 1.2569.

Analysts forecast that Canada added 75,000 jobs in February after two straight months of declines.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada revised to positive its outlook for GDP growth in the first quarter, saying Canada's economy was proving more resilient to a second wave of COVID-19 than expected. The central bank could reduce its bond purchases as soon as next month, some strategists say.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year up half a basis point at 1.416%. On Monday, it touched its highest level since January 2020 at 1.545%.

Canadian Dollar US dollar The loonie Bank of Canada policy

Canadian dollar climbs to 2-week high ahead of domestic jobs data

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters