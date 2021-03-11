CM, Speaker PA discuss political situation, Senate chairman elections

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi on Thursday met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and Senate chairman elections.

MNA Ch. Moonis Elahi and secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

On behalf of PML-Q, Ch Pervez Elahi reiterated to support government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani for chairman Senate.

Usman Buzdar thanked him and both agreed to jointly foil every conspiracy in Punjab. Conspiracies will be dealt with firmly, both agreed.

Talking on the occasion, Ch. Pervez Elahi re-affirmed to continue working jointly for providing relief to the masses and said that the alliance was stronger than ever.

The CM stated that all the candidates of government alliance for the upper house of the parliament achieved success in Punjab and government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani will also achieve success. He said a sound working relationship existed with PML-Q in Punjab and the allied party will be taken along on every occasion.

The CM asserted that they were on same page with regards to the chairman Senate election and added the journey of public service will be expedited. "The critics, which continuously conspired against the government, will always face defeat", he said.

The government will outshine such elements through its immaculate performance and the alliance will move forward while leaving behind all the conspirators, concluded the CM.