ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX loses 911 points to close at 42,779 points

  • As many as 408 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 47 of them recorded gain and 351 sustained losses.
APP 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 911.92 points, with negative change of 2.09 percent, closing at 42,779.76 points against 43,691.68 points on the last working day.

A total 406,100,880 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 363,243,348 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.711 billion against Rs21.143 billion previous day.

As many as 408 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 47 of them recorded gain and 351 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Food Ltd with a volume of 34,888,523 shares and price per share of Rs27.33, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 27,086,670 and price per share of Rs130.08 and Hum Network with volume of 21,531,000 and price per share of Rs6.15.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs26.83 per share, closing at Rs935 while Murree Brewery increased by Rs20 per share closing at Rs560.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs237.50 per share, closing at Rs5710.50 whereas Sunrays Textile was runner up with the decrease of Rs81.75 per share, closing at Rs1008.25.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX loses 911 points to close at 42,779 points

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters