Jhagra urges masses to remain cautious due to recent surge of corona cases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday urged masses to remain cautious due to recent surge of corona cases and said the provincial government was making concerted efforts to further improve existing healthcare system.

He was addressing a event held in Rehman Medical Institute relating to World Kidney Day. The event was also attended by Special Secretary Health Syed Farooq Jamil, KP Healthcare Commission Chief Executive Officer and large number of academicians and students.

The provincial minister said the government was not oblivious to the problems relating to health sector, adding, result oriented plan has been adopted to resolve all those issues. He said the government was providing equal opportunities of progress to both private and public sector in least developed fields of health sector.

He said the government desires decrease of health sector expenditure and timely provision of health services for enhanced patient facilitation. He said that the costly process of kidney transplantation and treatment has also been included in Sehat Card Plus keeping in view the miseries and problems of poor patients.

Jhagra also appreciated the efforts of health workers in corona pandemic and said we are being faced with third wave of corona that demands cooperation of masses with government and their willingness to adopt needed precautionary measures.

Later, a walk was carried out to create awareness among people about reasons and factors resulting in growing ratio of kidney ailments in the country.