ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,911 Decreased By ▼ -780.76 (-1.79%)
KSE30 17,911 Decreased By ▼ -414.37 (-2.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jordan blocks Netanyahu's 'planned flight' to the UAE

  • Jordan is blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned flight to the United Arab Emirates from crossing its airspace.
  • The delay "Is because of the cancellation of the Jordanian crown price’s visit to the Temple Mount yesterday, because of a dispute over security arrangements".
BR Web Desk 11 Mar 2021

According to a senior diplomatic source, Jordan is blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned flight to the United Arab Emirates from crossing its airspace.

The diplomatic source, as reported by The Jerusalem Post, stated that "Netanyahu’s departure to visit the Emirates is delayed because there is no authorization of the flight path by the Jordanians at this time", adding that the delay "Is because of the cancellation of the Jordanian crown price’s visit to the Temple Mount yesterday, because of a dispute over security arrangements".

Jordanian Crown Prince, Hussein bin Abdullah, had planned to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount on Wednesday, following ongoing talks between Israel over his security.

However, when the prince arrived at the Israeli border, reportedly with more armed guards than had originally been authorised, the visit had to be eventually cancelled.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that Prime Minister Netanyahu's poor relationship with Jordanian King Abdullah is "the failure of the Netanyahu government in all of its 15 years", adding that "The strategic rift in relations between Israel and Jordan [is] precisely because of Netanyahu".

Netanyahu’s trip to the UAE will be his first since the announcement of the Abraham Accords, which marked peace and normalisation between the Gulf state and Israel in August.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the airport in the Emirati capital, on a two-hour visit.

Israel uae Jordan UAE Israel deal Netanyahu

Jordan blocks Netanyahu's 'planned flight' to the UAE

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters