Jordan blocks Netanyahu's 'planned flight' to the UAE

According to a senior diplomatic source, Jordan is blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned flight to the United Arab Emirates from crossing its airspace.

The diplomatic source, as reported by The Jerusalem Post, stated that "Netanyahu’s departure to visit the Emirates is delayed because there is no authorization of the flight path by the Jordanians at this time", adding that the delay "Is because of the cancellation of the Jordanian crown price’s visit to the Temple Mount yesterday, because of a dispute over security arrangements".

Jordanian Crown Prince, Hussein bin Abdullah, had planned to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount on Wednesday, following ongoing talks between Israel over his security.

However, when the prince arrived at the Israeli border, reportedly with more armed guards than had originally been authorised, the visit had to be eventually cancelled.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that Prime Minister Netanyahu's poor relationship with Jordanian King Abdullah is "the failure of the Netanyahu government in all of its 15 years", adding that "The strategic rift in relations between Israel and Jordan [is] precisely because of Netanyahu".

Netanyahu’s trip to the UAE will be his first since the announcement of the Abraham Accords, which marked peace and normalisation between the Gulf state and Israel in August.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the airport in the Emirati capital, on a two-hour visit.