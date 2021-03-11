TikTok to warn users before posting ‘inappropriate or unkind’ comments

As part of its new tools to promote kindness and prevent hate speech, TikTok will now launch a pop-up to warn users before they post ‘inappropriate or unkind’ comments.

The pop-up warning will appear on comments which TikTok thinks might violate its community guidelines. The pop-up warning will ask users if they would like to reconsider posting the comment and would give them the option of either posting it anyway or editing it.

According to the Verge, similar prompts were used by other social media networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to prevent online bullying and harassment. These initiatives have shown promising results in the past.

In addition to this, TikTok also has a new 'Filter All Comments' feature, which will allow creators to manually approve individual comments before they appear under their videos. Creators can enable this feature by going to the Comments filters menu.

TikTok is committed to dealing with issues related to cyberbullying and hate speech online. The video-sharing social networking service has also announced a partnership with the Cyberbullying Research Center to launch more anti-bullying initiatives in the future.