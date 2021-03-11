ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.41%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
AVN 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-4.27%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
FCCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.83%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.8%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.78%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PAEL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.95%)
PRL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.94%)
TRG 120.98 Decreased By ▼ -6.72 (-5.26%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -48.6 (-1.04%)
BR30 23,307 Decreased By ▼ -342.23 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,259 Decreased By ▼ -432.27 (-0.99%)
KSE30 18,068 Decreased By ▼ -258.14 (-1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Further steps being taken for power generation and supply, says Babar

  • The Policy is aimed at the utilization of coal reserves especially at Thar coalfield to generate alternative fuels from coal such as synthetic gas and diesel to reduce the heavy reliance on imported fuels.
Ali Ahmed 11 Mar 2021

Special Assitant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum said that the government is working not only on the generation of electricity in Thar but the exploration of oil and gas.

SAPM on Petroleum delivered a keynote speech at stakeholders' consultative seminar on Policy Framework for Coal to Gas & Liquids Engineering Projects at Karachi.

The Policy is aimed at the utilization of coal reserves especially at Thar coalfield to generate alternative fuels from coal such as synthetic gas and diesel to reduce the heavy reliance on imported fuels.

Nadeem Babar in his address said that power generation from coal in Thar has reached 17 percent. Further steps are being taken for generation and supply of power.

He said that K Electric's transmission system is weak. The government will provide an additional 2,000 megawatts of electricity to Electric by next year, he informed.

Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said that gas is produced in Sindh, but gas is not available, we should get our constitutional right. He said that cheap gas was the right of the people of Sindh.

Other speakers from the energy sector also addressed the conference.

GAS coal Nadeem Baber Imtiaz Shaikh Electricity Power Thar

Further steps being taken for power generation and supply, says Babar

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters