Further steps being taken for power generation and supply, says Babar

Special Assitant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum said that the government is working not only on the generation of electricity in Thar but the exploration of oil and gas.

SAPM on Petroleum delivered a keynote speech at stakeholders' consultative seminar on Policy Framework for Coal to Gas & Liquids Engineering Projects at Karachi.

The Policy is aimed at the utilization of coal reserves especially at Thar coalfield to generate alternative fuels from coal such as synthetic gas and diesel to reduce the heavy reliance on imported fuels.

Nadeem Babar in his address said that power generation from coal in Thar has reached 17 percent. Further steps are being taken for generation and supply of power.

He said that K Electric's transmission system is weak. The government will provide an additional 2,000 megawatts of electricity to Electric by next year, he informed.

Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said that gas is produced in Sindh, but gas is not available, we should get our constitutional right. He said that cheap gas was the right of the people of Sindh.

Other speakers from the energy sector also addressed the conference.