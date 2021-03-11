ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
Brent oil may rise towards Tuesday high $69.33

  • On the daily chart, oil stabilized around a support at $66.29, the 100% projection level of a an upward wave C.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $68.49 per barrel and rise towards the Tuesday high of $69.33.

A wave b peaked at this high, which works as a target. Oil failed twice to break a support at $66.88, the 50% retracement of the uptrend from $62.38 to $71.38.

This support is near $67.12, the 61.8% projection level of the wave c.

The strong reaction of the market around these supports indicate a completion of the correction from $71.38.

A break below $67.94 could cause a fall into $66.88-$67.54 range.

On the daily chart, oil stabilized around a support at $66.29, the 100% projection level of a an upward wave C.

This wave is likely to extend its into a range of $77.96-$85.17. Before rising into this target zone, oil has to break a resistance at $71.75, the Jan. 8, 2020 high.

With the correction being over, the contract is poised to retest $71.75.

