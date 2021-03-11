This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Transparency in CPEC projects: accord signed with China, says NAB chairman” carried by the newspaper on Monday. According to it, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal has said that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to bring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

It was long overdue. The NAB should have taken this step earlier in order to strike balance between the need for transparency and respect that is associated with the CPEC, a national cause. This step will encourage government to promote openness and accountability in its economic policymaking.

MEHNAZ MALIK (ISLAMABAD)

