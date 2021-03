KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (March 10, 2021).

========================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================= As on: 10-03-2021 ========================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================= MRA Sec. ASDA Sec. Flying Cement Co. 635,000 16.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 635,000 16.05 Fikree's (SMC) Azee Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 43.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 43.30 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 637,000 =========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021