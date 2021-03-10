ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Portugal approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over-65s

  • The decision means that all people aged over 18 can now receive the shot, the DGS authority said, after it was approved for those under 65 in late January.
  • Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, faced a tough battle against the pandemic in January, but the number of daily infections and fatalities has dropped sharply since then.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

LISBON: Portugal's health authority said on Wednesday it had approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for those aged over 65 as new studies revealed its effectiveness in preventing infection and lowering hospitalisations among elderly people.

The decision means that all people aged over 18 can now receive the shot, the DGS authority said, after it was approved for those under 65 in late January.

Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, faced a tough battle against the pandemic in January, but the number of daily infections and fatalities has dropped sharply since then.

It reported 847 new infections and 30 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 811,306 and 16,595 respectively. Around 748,000 people have so far received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, of whom 295,515 have had a second dose.

Other vaccines being used in Portugal include those developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

On Wednesday, the DGS also added people with Down syndrome as well as school staff to the list of priority groups for vaccination, which has thus far included frontline health workers, firefighters, care home residents and over-80s.

The decision comes a day before the government is expected to announce a plan to gradually ease lockdown restrictions that have been in place since Jan. 15, with schools expected to be the first places to reopen.

COVID 19 AstraZeneca's vaccine Covid19 Vaccine AstraZeneca shot Portugal approves AstraZeneca

Portugal approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over-65s

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks

Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters