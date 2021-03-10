SHC seeks NAB rules, procedure for investigation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought investigation rules and regulations from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member bench of the SHC heard a petition against non-formulation of NAB’s investigation procedure, rules and regulations.

The court annoyed at NAB officials for not submitting NAB rules and regulations. “Tell us, where are the rules? Why rules are not presented, the court inquired from NAB official.

The court sought rules from the NAB officials. “In any case, the rules should be presented in the court at the next hearing,” the court ordered NAB officials.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that rules have been formulated, but approval of President of Pakistan is being sought.

The petitioner Tariq Mansoor argued that making NAB rules is deliberately delayed. NAB has been working without rules for years, said petitioner. He argued that rules must be made under Section 34 of the NAB Ordinance. NAB has been running without rules for 20 years, Tariq Mansoor said.

“Without Rules, there can be no inquiry and investigation”, the petitioner stated. Federal Secretary if Law, Chairman NAB and others have been made partied in the petition.