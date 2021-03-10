ANL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.09%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-4.75%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.86%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.76%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,694 Decreased By ▼ -49.3 (-1.04%)
BR30 23,980 Decreased By ▼ -308.01 (-1.27%)
KSE100 43,909 Decreased By ▼ -314.11 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,411 Decreased By ▼ -159.98 (-0.86%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Africa's MTN Group reports higher annual earnings, cancels final dividend

  • The company reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit gauge for South African firms, at 749 cents for the year ended Dec. 31, up from 468 cents in December 2019.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Wednesday its 2020 earnings surged, but cancelled final dividend as it focuses on faster reduction of debt at its holding company.

The company reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit gauge for South African firms, at 749 cents for the year ended Dec. 31, up from 468 cents in December 2019.

South Africa MTN Group HEPS

South Africa's MTN Group reports higher annual earnings, cancels final dividend

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters