ANL 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.29%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.88%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.19%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.87%)
PRL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
PTC 8.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
TRG 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.1%)
UNITY 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By ▼ -11.64 (-0.25%)
BR30 24,172 Decreased By ▼ -116.46 (-0.48%)
KSE100 44,245 Increased By ▲ 21.84 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -38.9 (-0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test resistance at $64.64

  • The drop from Monday high of $67.98 seems to be due to a resistance at $67.14.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $64.64 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $65.92.

The contract has stabilized around a support at $63.61, the 50% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $59.24. The stabilisation indicates the completion of the correction from $67.98, even though the wave c is much shorter than the wave a.

Such a relation between these two waves is acceptable, given that the previous rally from $59.24 is quite strong. A break below $63.61 could cause a fall to $62.58.

On the daily chart, a wave C from $51.64 is unfolding. It is capable of travelling to $71.93.

The drop from Monday high of $67.98 seems to be due to a resistance at $67.14.

Indeed, the drop could have more to do with a resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60, formed by the Jan. 8, 2020 high and the April 24, 2019 high. The contract is expected to stabilize around $64.18 and retest the resistance zone.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil US oil asia oil

US oil may test resistance at $64.64

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters