PMIC celebrates International Women's Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) celebrated the International Women's Day along with the organization's independent women who are challenging conventional roles in society. PMIC aims to create an enabling environment for the multiplicity of communities where it operates, while leading and advocating for a brighter future. In order to achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world, PMIC encourages and celebrates women tremendous efforts to create an equal future for all. Hoping for free of COVID-19, and equal opportunities for women in future.

PMIC for long has been a proud supporter of women's empowerment, with its 82% active borrowers out of the total loan portfolio, being women around Pakistan. Women's empowerment has been on top of PMIC's priority list since the beginning, as it elevates them financially, economically and socially.

Today, PMIC celebrated the International Women's Day 2021 and honoured several incredible women both internally at work and externally amongst communities that are striving single handily to improve their own, and the lives of those around them.-PR

