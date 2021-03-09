ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Nigerian stocks drop to 10-week low, banks fall

  • The all-share index, which rose 50% in 2020, shed 1.8% on Tuesday, the most in one day since December. The index of Nigeria's top 10 banking shares shed 5.3%.
  • Stocks had been rising since October as local funds moved into equities following two rate cuts last year, and as excess naira flooded money markets due to historically low yields on the debt market.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

ABUJA: Nigerian stocks dropped to a 10-week low on Tuesday, as banking shares fell and yield-hungry investors eyed debt for returns, traders said.

The all-share index, which rose 50% in 2020, shed 1.8% on Tuesday, the most in one day since December. The index of Nigeria's top 10 banking shares shed 5.3%.

Stocks had been rising since October as local funds moved into equities following two rate cuts last year, and as excess naira flooded money markets due to historically low yields on the debt market.

But they began losing ground last month - despite a rise in oil prices and higher dividend yields following 2020 year-end results - as yields on Treasury bills are set to rise.

At an open market Treasury auction in February, the central bank nearly doubled the yield it was paying, which had been close to zero last year, in order to lure foreign investors. A re-rating of equities followed.

Shares in 26 companies fell on Tuesday, while 14 advanced and another 100 recorded no trades.

Eterna Oil and UBA shed 10%, the maximum allowed on the bourse. MTN Nigeria, the second biggest listed firm, fell 5.88%.

