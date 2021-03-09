ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Diesel storage in Scandinavian caverns unwinding

  • This compares with 180,000 tonnes of diesel/gasoil that arrived over the whole of 2019 into the same ports.
  • About 80% of these arrivals originated from ports in Russia, they said.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

LONDON: Diesel and gasoil storage in Scandinavian caverns and tanks is unwinding after hitting a record at the height of lockdowns in Europe that slashed demand for the fuels last year, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa shows.

A record 1.6 million tonnes of diesel/gasoil arrived at ports across Sweden, Norway and Finland from outside the Scandinavian region in Q2 2020, indicating discharge into unusual storage sites, including to oil cavern storage, Vortexa said.

This compares with 180,000 tonnes of diesel/gasoil that arrived over the whole of 2019 into the same ports.

About 80% of these arrivals originated from ports in Russia, they said.

The data covers 11 ports, at least six of which are linked to oil cavern storage.

Re-export activity from these ports began to pick up this year, with 130,000 tonnes leaving to outside the Scandinavian region in the first two months of the year, compared with under 12,000 tonnes over July-December 2020, Vortexa said.

March exports so far stand at 260,000 tonnes, indicating exports in Q1 2021 are so far equivalent to around a quarter of the volumes imported into these ports in Q2 2020, Vortexa said.

The de-stocking could be due in part to the diesel market structure.

In Europe, the six-month diesel spread reached $8 a tonne on Feb. 19 in its biggest backwardation in 13 months, Refinitiv data showed.

Backwardation, where spot prices are higher than for later delivery, encourages traders to draw down oil supplies and sell promptly.

The spread has slipped into contango again, where the front month is trading at a discount to future months.

lockdowns in Europe Diesel and gasoil storage Scandinavian Vortexa

Diesel storage in Scandinavian caverns unwinding

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters