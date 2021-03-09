ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Dr Yasmin calls on CM

APP 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed vaccination of elderly citizens and steps taken for dealing with the second coronavirus wave.

The CM expressed his concerns over the rising number of corona cases and directed an effective implementation of SOPs. The citizens should also follow necessary precautionary measures as their cooperation was important for overcoming the coronavirus, he added.

Similarly, the CM stressed that the citizens should follow anti-corona guidelines as the government had taken several practical steps to overcome spread of the virus.

He added that around 7.5 million sexagenarians would be vaccinated in the province and directed to further expedite the process.

It was sanguine that the medical teams had played a commendable role during corona days, he added.

Yasmin Rashid said the health department was actively working to overcome the second corona wave and maintained that the citizens should follow guidelines to remain safe from the virus.

