Novartis' canakinumab doesn't meet primary endpoint in phase III study

  • The canakinumab development program continues with two phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

ZURICH: Novartis said on Tuesday its drug canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in a phase III study.

The canakinumab development program continues with two phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

Novartis Swiss drugmaker drug canakinumab canakinumab development program

