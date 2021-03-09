World
Novartis' canakinumab doesn't meet primary endpoint in phase III study
- The canakinumab development program continues with two phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings.
09 Mar 2021
ZURICH: Novartis said on Tuesday its drug canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in a phase III study.
The canakinumab development program continues with two phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.
