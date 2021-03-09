SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda’s plea seeking to restrain the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from hearing a disqualification case against him, local media reported on Tuesday.

After a preliminary hearing, a two-judge bench of the high court issued notices to the ECP, the federal government and other respondents to furnish their comments on Vawda’s petition by March 16. The court also sought the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the disqualification case against him.

On March 8, Vawda sought a restraining order from the SHC, over disqualification case against him in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Faisal Vawda had challenged February 24 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan and argued that the ECP has rejected his plea against the facts of the matter. “The ECP is not authorized to hear complaints against me,” Vawda argued. “My objection was turned down by the ECP,” he further said.

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, the counsel of a petitioner, alleged that Vawda lied in the June 11, 2018 affidavit he submitted to the ECP before the 2018 elections that he had given up his dual nationality.

He said the minister was an American national at that time but he fibbed in the affidavit, adding he held the US citizenship even when his nomination papers were being scrutinised.

The petitions seek Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

Earlier, Vawda resigned from his National Assembly seat to avoid disqualification in dual citizenship case. The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a disqualification case is pending against him.