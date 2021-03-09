ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
UAF arranges rally to mark Women’s Day

09 Mar 2021

FAISALABAD: Speakers at seminar on Women Day at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) said there is improvement in the maternal mortality rate during the last decade, as it has decreased from 276 to 186 deaths per 100,000 live births.

UAF took out a rally and arranged a seminar to mark Women Day. The rally was taken out from admin block and culminated at Iqbal Auditorium that was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

Addressing the participants, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that no society make the progress without the active participation of women in the socio-economic development. He said that women can play a vital role in the development and overall increase in the GDP of the country. The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.” He praised the initiates of the government to address the women issues including violence, and their protections. He said that the University was making all-out efforts to provide the modern facilities to the women.

Faculty of Food Nutrition and Homes Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that unluckily in men-dominant society, the women are deprived of their rights. He said that the government was committed to provide them their due rights and empower them so that challenges of the modern era can be met. He said that International Women’s Day is celebrated globally to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that the life of Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra (RA) provides a complete beacon of light for today’s women. Islam attaches the great importance to women and guides men to treat women politely. He said that women as mothers, sisters and daughters were playing very important role for the uplift of the country. She said that without ensuring the rights of women, we can’t compete with the rest of the world.

Dr Samina Haq said that education works as engine of growth to address social and economic issue. She said that there is need to implement the family planning. She said that in every minute, a woman loss the life during the pregnancy. She also said that the nation can’t make the progress without the active participation of women and providing them rights.

In-charge Home Sciences Dr Ayesha Riaz said that women are playing an intensive role model not only as a house keeper but also as the working force in all aspects of life. She said that rural women should be given being awareness to realize their economic and cultural rights. She stressed upon the need for women empowerment to end the poverty from the country.—PR

socio economic development Muhammad Ali Jinnah Dr Asif Tanveer University of Agriculture Faisalabad Women Day

